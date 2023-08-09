Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CLASH KNIFE INVITE POETRY

Answer: After a long day working at the cemetery, the groundskeeper wasn't able to − REST IN PEACE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Sure we're in limos. We're stars. How else is a star supposed to travel?" − Football Hall of Fame's Deion Sanders

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS A POWERFUL FORCE UNLEASHED WHEN YOUNG PEOPLE RESOLVE TO MAKE A CHANGE. − JANE GOODALL

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

CLASSIC KIDS' FAIRY TALE CONCERNING A HIDEOUS OGRE FASTENING HIS BELT: "THE UGLY BUCKLING."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FORD GRANT MONROE HARDING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SEWER, REQUEST, TENSE, EXTENDED, DONOR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AFRESH MOPS JULIENNED SCANNER PARTICULARS COLLAPSES SINATRA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Spring is their time to shine

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/09/2023 - USA TODAY