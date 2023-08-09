Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CLASH KNIFE INVITE POETRY
Answer: After a long day working at the cemetery, the groundskeeper wasn't able to − REST IN PEACE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Sure we're in limos. We're stars. How else is a star supposed to travel?" − Football Hall of Fame's Deion Sanders
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE IS A POWERFUL FORCE UNLEASHED WHEN YOUNG PEOPLE RESOLVE TO MAKE A CHANGE. − JANE GOODALL
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
CLASSIC KIDS' FAIRY TALE CONCERNING A HIDEOUS OGRE FASTENING HIS BELT: "THE UGLY BUCKLING."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FORD GRANT MONROE HARDING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SEWER, REQUEST, TENSE, EXTENDED, DONOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
AFRESH
MOPS
JULIENNED
SCANNER
PARTICULARS
COLLAPSES
SINATRA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Spring is their time to shine
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/09/2023 - USA TODAY