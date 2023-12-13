Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BOOTH TIDAL MINNOW GLITZY
Answer: Without any other numbers around, the zero had — NOTHING TO DO
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I’ve found you don’t have to make anything up. Reality is so complex and fascinating and horrible and beautiful.” − Richard Belzer
Cryptoquote
SOME PEOPLE ARE WORTH MELTING FOR. − OLAF, “FROZEN”
Cryptoquip
I CANNOT BE THAT NICE BLOKE DR. JEKYLL UNTIL LATER, SO I’LL JUST BE MR. HYDE IN THE MEAN TIME.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
THAI LATIN FRENCH KOREAN ITALIAN
Lexigo
ALIAS, SALAMI, ISLAM, MERMAID, DEFLATE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CREAMIEST
OKLAHOMAN
UNHAPPILY
EVANS
BATHE
SUBSIDE
TEXTBOOKS
Find the Words
Another adventure
Kubok
