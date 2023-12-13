Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: BOOTH TIDAL MINNOW GLITZY

Answer: Without any other numbers around, the zero had — NOTHING TO DO

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“I’ve found you don’t have to make anything up. Reality is so complex and fascinating and horrible and beautiful.” − Richard Belzer

Cryptoquote

SOME PEOPLE ARE WORTH MELTING FOR. − OLAF, “FROZEN”

Cryptoquip

I CANNOT BE THAT NICE BLOKE DR. JEKYLL UNTIL LATER, SO I’LL JUST BE MR. HYDE IN THE MEAN TIME.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

THAI LATIN FRENCH KOREAN ITALIAN

Lexigo

ALIAS, SALAMI, ISLAM, MERMAID, DEFLATE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CREAMIEST OKLAHOMAN UNHAPPILY EVANS BATHE SUBSIDE TEXTBOOKS

Find the Words

Another adventure

Kubok

