Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SKIMP SKULL CACKLE IRONIC
Answer: His 1966 Ford Shelby GT350 convertible was the bodybuilder’s favorite — MUSCLE CAR
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
❝We need to have a taste factor in our life. It isn❜t about what's popular, it❜s about what's really good.❞ — Robbie Robertson
Cryptoquote
SNOWFLAKES ARE PRETTY PATTERNS ETCHED IN WATER❜S DREAMS. — ANTHONY T. HINCKS
Cryptoquip
AFTER PEELING SOME FRUIT, THE PREP COOK HAD SO MUCH FOOD TO MAKE THAT HE LOST HIS PARINGS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CUE SHOT BANK TABLE POCKET
Lexigo
INDIA, ADIDAS, SAILING, GLIDER, READINESS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
POPCORN
HARDENED
ISLES
HANDSOME
VENTURED
THRIVING
PYRAMIDS
Find the Words
It takes discipline
Kubok
