Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SKIMP SKULL CACKLE IRONIC

Answer: His 1966 Ford Shelby GT350 convertible was the bodybuilder’s favorite — MUSCLE CAR

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

❝We need to have a taste factor in our life. It isn❜t about what's popular, it❜s about what's really good.❞ — Robbie Robertson

Cryptoquote

SNOWFLAKES ARE PRETTY PATTERNS ETCHED IN WATER❜S DREAMS. — ANTHONY T. HINCKS

Cryptoquip

AFTER PEELING SOME FRUIT, THE PREP COOK HAD SO MUCH FOOD TO MAKE THAT HE LOST HIS PARINGS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CUE SHOT BANK TABLE POCKET

Lexigo

INDIA, ADIDAS, SAILING, GLIDER, READINESS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

POPCORN HARDENED ISLES HANDSOME VENTURED THRIVING PYRAMIDS

Find the Words

It takes discipline

Kubok

