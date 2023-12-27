Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SWEPT AUDIO FENNEL DAMAGE
Answer: Each of the team’s last two victories were – “WON” AND THE SAME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Directing is the provenance of younger guys. … That’s why Orson Welles got to make ‘Citizen Kane’ (1941) at 25.” – William Friedkin
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
DON’T BE AFRAID TO START OVER AGAIN. THIS TIME, YOU’RE NOT STARTING FROM SCRATCH; YOU’RE STARTING FROM EXPERIENCE. – UNKNOWN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I LIKE HAVING MY FIVE DISPLAYED FLOWER CONTAINERS TILT SOMEWHAT. I CAN’T KEEP A STRAIGHT VASE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HILL MESA DELL PLAIN GORGE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NOUNS, SNOUT, TUNNEL, LEONARD, DRAMA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RECLINES
HAMMOCKS
DEVIATING
HOLLOW
SUITORS
AQUANAUT
NONBINDING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Always a family favourite
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/27/2023 - USA TODAY