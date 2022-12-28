Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SPURN FRESH SPRUCE GLOBAL
Answer: Even thought rabbits aren't insects, they can be – GRASS HOPPERS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What is embarrassment but a relative of fear? You've been seen – caught – at being imperfect." – Maggie Smith
Cryptoquote
LAST YEAR'S WORDS BELONG TO LAST YEAR'S LANGUAGE. AND NEXT YEAR'S WORDS AWAIT ANOTHER VOICE. – T.S. ELIOT
Cryptoquip
EVENT AT WHICH EVERYONE WILL MOB A SHOP TO BUY BRANDED PRODUCTS AT A DISCOUNT: MERCH MADNESS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
POP ROCK FOLK BLUES GOSPEL
Lexigo
EJECT, TREATED, DETECTOR, RETRO, OCCULT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BIODEGRADES
PLAY
NAPPING
KLEPTOCRACY
KALING
REQUESTS
NOVELISTS
Find the Words
All shapes and sizes
Kubok
