Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: THREW FORTY LIKELY RABBIT

Answer: The author's partner unexpectedly quit, which was – ALL "WRITE" BY HER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You just can't take anything you want out of life without putting something back in exchange." – Piper Laurie

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

GRATITUDE MAKES SENSE OF OUR PAST, BRINGS PEACE FOR TODAY, AND CREATES A VISION FOR TOMORROW. – MELODY BEATTIE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A PERSON HIGHLIGHTS ALL OF THE AMPERSANDS IN A DOCUMENT, I WOULD CALL THAT A SHOW OF ANDS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BED CHAIR TABLE RECLINER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PREFER, REFEREE, EARWIG, GRIPE, EMPTIER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TOPPINGS ARCHIVAL LOWER CLIQUISH ROMANO SHEAVES NAVY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Rushing to work again

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

