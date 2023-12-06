Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: THREW FORTY LIKELY RABBIT
Answer: The author's partner unexpectedly quit, which was – ALL "WRITE" BY HER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You just can't take anything you want out of life without putting something back in exchange." – Piper Laurie
Cryptoquote
GRATITUDE MAKES SENSE OF OUR PAST, BRINGS PEACE FOR TODAY, AND CREATES A VISION FOR TOMORROW. – MELODY BEATTIE
Cryptoquip
IF A PERSON HIGHLIGHTS ALL OF THE AMPERSANDS IN A DOCUMENT, I WOULD CALL THAT A SHOW OF ANDS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BED CHAIR TABLE RECLINER
Lexigo
PREFER, REFEREE, EARWIG, GRIPE, EMPTIER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TOPPINGS
ARCHIVAL
LOWER
CLIQUISH
ROMANO
SHEAVES
NAVY
Find the Words
Rushing to work again
Kubok
