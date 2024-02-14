Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HILLY VIDEO SMOOTH DEGREE
Answer: While walking near London's famous clock tower on Valentine's Day, they had a − LOVELY TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not." − Jodi Picoult
Cryptoquote
THE ONLY THING WE NEVER GET ENOUGH OF IS LOVE; AND THE ONLY THING WE NEVER GIVE ENOUGH OF IS LOVE. − HENRY MILLER
Cryptoquip
THAT SUPER-SMART KID RECITED THE WHOLE GREEK ALPHABET IN MERE SECONDS WITHOUT MISSING A BETA.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
NETS HEAT SUNS SPURS LAKERS
Lexigo
EVENT, TITLES, SEVEN, NEVADA, AGELESS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STANDOUTS
PERK
GRIDDLES
REBA
LANDSLIDES
LIFE
COMMITS
Find the Words
Queensland's buzzing capital
Kubok
