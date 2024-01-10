Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLUTE SWIRL ACTUAL PARDON

Answer: When their insurance overpaid to cleam up the tree downed in the storm, it was – A WINDFALL

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Surely if God had meant us to do yoga, He would have put our hands behind our knees.” – Rod Stewart

Cryptoquote

THE PURPOSE OF PROPAGANDA IS TO MAKE ONE SET OF PEOPLE FORGET THAT OTHER SETS OF PEOPLE ARE HUMAN. – ALDOUS HUXLEY

Cryptoquip

IN A CITY INHABITED BY HORSES, I IMAGINE THE ELECTED LEADER MIGHT BE CALLED MAYOR NEIGHER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TIN NEON HELIUM SODIUM LITHIUM

Lexigo

TORONTO, OPINION, NIECES, SUITOR, REPORTED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ASTONISHED OBSESSED COURTEOUS INSOMNIA DISTRESSED ADVERSITY TRIPLE

Find the Words

An amazing machine

Kubok

