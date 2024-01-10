Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FLUTE SWIRL ACTUAL PARDON
Answer: When their insurance overpaid to cleam up the tree downed in the storm, it was – A WINDFALL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Surely if God had meant us to do yoga, He would have put our hands behind our knees.” – Rod Stewart
Cryptoquote
THE PURPOSE OF PROPAGANDA IS TO MAKE ONE SET OF PEOPLE FORGET THAT OTHER SETS OF PEOPLE ARE HUMAN. – ALDOUS HUXLEY
Cryptoquip
IN A CITY INHABITED BY HORSES, I IMAGINE THE ELECTED LEADER MIGHT BE CALLED MAYOR NEIGHER.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN NEON HELIUM SODIUM LITHIUM
Lexigo
TORONTO, OPINION, NIECES, SUITOR, REPORTED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ASTONISHED
OBSESSED
COURTEOUS
INSOMNIA
DISTRESSED
ADVERSITY
TRIPLE
Find the Words
An amazing machine
Kubok
