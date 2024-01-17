Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FAUNA GRIND DONKEY INDIGO
Answer: The means served at the small lodging establishment in Mumbai consisted of - "INN-DIAN" FOOD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Secretly, I think everyone who makes fun of California really does want to be in California." − Zooey Deschanel
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE NEW YEAR STANDS BEFORE US, LIKE A CHAPTER IN A BOOK, WAITING TO BE WRITTEN. − MELODY BEATTIE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
COMIC STRIP ABOUT A WOMAN WHO SELLS MANY BATH PRODUCTS THAT FOAM AND LATHER: "SALLY FROTH"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MARS VENUS URANUS MERCURY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PUMPS, STUNT, TUNES, SUPREME, EARMARK
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GROUCHY
SCRIBBLE
MOUTHFUL
BLOUSES
AUSTEN
PIANOS
NEVILLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
At Little athletics
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
