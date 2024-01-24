Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BLURT PRIMP CANNON GOVERN
Answer: Sometimes Jumble wordplay is so "stinky" that it's − PUNGENT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It's true what people say − that actors are the closest thing there is to children. They play." − Nastassja Kinski
Cryptoquote
IF YOU'RE GIVEN GIFTS OR BLESSINGS IN YOUR LIFE, IT'S UP TO YOU TO HELP THE GUY COMING UP BEHIND YOU. - JIMMY SMITS
Cryptoquip
VARIOUS GRAINS PLANTED AND HARVESTED ALONG AMERICAN OCEAN SHORES: UNITED STATES MARINE CROPS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DOHA ROME OSLO RIGA CAIRO SOFIA
Lexigo
USUAL, LOCUST, TUSKS, STATUTE, ENGAGED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
UNSECURED
TURNOUT
DISPENSE
QUAY
LACKED
NEEDLECRAFT
RADIANT
Find the Words
A beautiful new baby
Kubok
