Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHIRL KNEEL TOPPLE BEFORE
Answer: They earned a living as tightrope walkers which was a dangerous — LINE OF WORK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Follow your instincts and do not let other people's opinion of you become your opinion of yourself." −Sarah Jessica Parker
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WE ARE EACH OTHER'S HARVEST; WE ARE EACH OTHER'S BUSINESS; WE ARE EACH OTHER'S MAGNITUDE AND BOND. −GWENDOLYN BROOKS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
HOPING MY SIBLING COULD PEEL SKIN FROM A SOUR FRUIT, I ASKED, "BROTHER, CAN YOU PARE A LIME?"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ALGERIA ARMENIA BAHRAIN NAMIBIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
COLOR, ROLES, SALON, NICOLE, ELASTICITY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NECESSARY
FULLY
FLUID
MACRON
ENDLESSLY
JOURNEYS
CORROSION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
An undiscovered world
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/03/2024 - USA TODAY