Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BLEND BOOTH LAWFUL RUDDER
Answer: The first people to see the Grand Canyon were surprised and thought – "LOW" AND BEHOLD
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time." – Morgan Freeman
Cryptoquote
IF HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF, I AM SO GETTING A DINOSAUR. – UNKNOWN
Cryptoquip
IF THE AUTHOR OF "WALDEN" WANTED A COUCH ACCESSORY, HE PROBABLY MADE HIMSELF A THOREAU PILLOW.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PEAR LIME KIWI DATE
Lexigo
MIAMI, INITIATE, ENTITY, YOURS, SPAIN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SILO
KOTB
SHADY
SCARCITY
GATORADE
PUNCTURING
OVERLOADED
Find the Words
Beautiful bouquet
Kubok
