Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FRAUD VISOR INFUSE GULLET
Answer: The hike was going well until the path they were following began − TRAILING OFF
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Summer is drawn blinds in Louisiana, long winds in Wyoming, shade of elms and maples in New England." − Archibald MacLeish
Cryptoquote
WHEN YOU ASK THE BEST QUESTIONS OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS YOU INVITE THE BEST ANSWERS. − ANGELA BASSETT
Cryptoquip
SINCE I AM DONNING A SHOULDER-BARING BLOUSE, COULD YOU SAY I'M ENTERING A HALTERED STATE?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EMU OWL DUCK LARK CRANE EAGLE
Lexigo
COCOA, ABSENCE, ECHOES, SENATOR, ROTATE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TEASING
MINERALS
REHAB
HAWAII
BERETS
LATITUDE
RECOGNITION
Find the Words
Maybe pick up a bargain
Kubok
