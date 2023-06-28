Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ELECT FLEET SHOULD ODDEST

Answer: A new all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant opened, and people were enjoying it − TO THE FULLEST

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"People should pursue what they're passionate about. That will make them happier than pretty much anything else." − Elon Musk

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

OH, MR. WEBSTER COULD NEVER DEFINE WHAT'S BEING SAID BETWEEN YOUR HEART AND MINE − ALISON KRAUSS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WOW, CHECK OUT THIS GLORIOUS WORK FROM FRENCH PAINTER EDOUARD. IT'S A MANET-SPLENDORED THING.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HAITI INDIA ITALY GHANA LIBYA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PREFER, REPORT, TUTOR, REPENT, TELEPHOTO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HEADPHONES DISCOVERIES COPIES PORCHES DORMER COHESIVE DISLIKES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

In a quaint little town

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/28/2023 - USA TODAY