Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SHRUG AWAIT PROVEN DARKER

Answer: Their approach to teaching about circles, squares, triangles, etc. was – TAKING SHAPE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks. … Leave the world a little better for your having lived.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

ONE DAY I WILL FIND THE RIGHT WORDS, AND THEY WILL BE SIMPLE. – JACK KEROUAC

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

I SPEND SO MUCH MONEY ON MY ORTHODONTIST THAT I THINK I COULD PROBABLY KEEP HIM ON RETAINER.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEAR BOAR GOAT LION LYNX MOLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

POTATO, OPENED, DEPENDS, SATIN, NEARER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TABOO PORTRAIT PRECISELY CASHEW TEMPTATION FASCINATOR VOGUE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Into the humidity

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/15/2023 - USA TODAY