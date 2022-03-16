Puzzle Solutions for Wednesday, March 16
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
LA Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KAZOO DRINK WIGGLE PREFER
Answer: They knew to stay away from the rim of the canyon because they had – PRIOR KNOWLEDGE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You might as well like yourself; just think about all the time you're gonna have to spend with you." – Jerry Lewis
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I AM NOT THE ARCHETYPAL LEADING MAN. THIS IS MAINLY FOR ONE REASON: AS YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED, I HAVE NO HAIR. – PATRICK STEWART
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WERE SOME LAWS HANDED DOWN TO MOSES FOR ADOLESCENTS TO FOLLOW? THE TEEN COMMANDMENTS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ROOK PAWN KING BISHOP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
DODGE EYEING GOLDEN NEARER RODEO
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. PRIDE
2. PHILIP
3. KOMODO
4. BILE
5. DISBAND
6. ARMSTRONG
7. RESEMBLES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Best part of a meal
(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today