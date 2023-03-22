Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WOOZY HATCH SPOKEN SPRING
Answer: How does “Legally Blonde” star Reese eat cereal? – WITH HER SPOON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Kids are the best part of my day. I don’t wake up to make movies. I wake up to hang out with my family.” – Reese Witherspoon
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE ONLY SUBJECT I KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT IS MYSELF, AND I DON’T KNOW THAT TOO CLEARLY. – WILLIAM SHATNER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT YOU CALL SMALL CHILDREN DWELLING IN THE VOLGA RIVER VALLEY IN RUSSIA? TATAR TOTS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PLUM APPLE PEACH APRICOT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LILAC, CHAIR, RELEASES, SHELL, LUNCH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COURTS
FRIGHTENS
ANSWERS
REINS
BEDROOMS
SLITS
WHITENING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
A precious resource
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/22/2023 - USA TODAY