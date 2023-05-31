Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRIPE BUILD QUAINT JABBER

Answer: They were watching a fascinating documentary about frogs that was − "RIBBITING"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The thing I'm the most proud of in my personal life is that my daughter actually thinks that I'm fabulous." − Brooke Shields

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

EVERYTHING YOU'RE SURE IS RIGHT CAN BE WRONG IN ANOTHER PLACE − BARBARA KINGSOLVER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU HAVE TO PUT IN OVERTIME TO PROVIDE FOR A PET PRIMATE, YOU WORK HARD FOR THE MONKEY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

POND LAKE COVE HARBOR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SUSHI, IDIOT, THOSE, EASED, DEADBEAT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

JERKY ANGLES SHAVINGS SELLECK WILDERNESS RANDOMLY CHOPPED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Kicking back

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

