Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MINUS GLADE BATTEN CONCUR
Answer: The marathoner’s ongoing tally of her miles was a — RUNNING TOTAL
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“If there is a golf course in heaven, I hope it's like Augusta National. I just don't want an early tee time.” − Gary Player
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NOVEMBER ALWAYS SEEMS TO ME THE NORWAY OF THE YEAR. − EMILY DICKINSON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
AS THE GUY REPORTED ON THE CHURCH SERVICE HE HAD BEEN TO, HE GAVE A PRAY-BY-PRAY DESCRIPTION.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PIPE SINK DRIP LEAK DRAIN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SERENE, EMERGED, DESERT, TRENDS, SADDER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GEOGRAPHER
CAFE
PERSIANS
RECRUITING
HELLOS
RICHEST
OFFING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Birthday celebrations
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/01/2023 - USA TODAY