Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MINUS GLADE BATTEN CONCUR

Answer: The marathoner’s ongoing tally of her miles was a — RUNNING TOTAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“If there is a golf course in heaven, I hope it's like Augusta National. I just don't want an early tee time.” − Gary Player

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NOVEMBER ALWAYS SEEMS TO ME THE NORWAY OF THE YEAR. − EMILY DICKINSON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

AS THE GUY REPORTED ON THE CHURCH SERVICE HE HAD BEEN TO, HE GAVE A PRAY-BY-PRAY DESCRIPTION.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PIPE SINK DRIP LEAK DRAIN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SERENE, EMERGED, DESERT, TRENDS, SADDER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GEOGRAPHER CAFE PERSIANS RECRUITING HELLOS RICHEST OFFING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Birthday celebrations

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

