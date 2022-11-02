Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHILE MORPH ENCORE SYSTEM
Answer: Milton Hershey founded his candy company in the town he considered – HOME SWEET HOME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Positive thoughts – get where you need to go by thinking you're going to get there." – Football's Danny Amendola
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE BLIND AND UNABLE TO SEE MY BEAUTY DOESN'T MEAN IT DOES NOT EXIST. – MARGARET CHO
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN YOU'RE THINKING WISHFULLY ABOUT A CERTAIN FIZZY, SUGARY DRINK, YOU COULD BE FANTA-SIZING.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PARIS SOFIA TUNIS CAIRO SEOUL KABUL
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PIPES, SCENE, ENEMIES, SPEND, DEPENDABLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HATCHED
ENSNARING
EXCISION
PERTINENCE
CASELOAD
ALABAMIAN
STORAGE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Barcroft Boake's poem
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
