Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MOGUL FAITH EXEMPT LIVING
Answer: The students would learn words like "second, minute, hour, day, etc." over a – LENGTH OF TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There may be a reason why someone is having a bad day, there's often something that we can't see." – Robin Roberts
Cryptoquote
THINK WHERE MAN'S GLORY MOST BEGINS AND ENDS, AND SAY MY GLORY WAS I HAD SUCH FRIENDS. – WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD A FOOTBALL PLAYER SAY AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY KICKS THE BALL? "NO PUNT INTENDED."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PIN LANE BALL ALLEY SPARE SCORE
Lexigo
BIKINI, INDIANA, ABIDED, DIANE, ENABLING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CRABBIEST
CHAMELEONS
BEAK
MARSEILLES
DISUNITY
DERMAL
SHINIEST
Find the Words
Saving family memories
Kubok
