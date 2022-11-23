Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MOGUL FAITH EXEMPT LIVING

Answer: The students would learn words like "second, minute, hour, day, etc." over a – LENGTH OF TIME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There may be a reason why someone is having a bad day, there's often something that we can't see." – Robin Roberts

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THINK WHERE MAN'S GLORY MOST BEGINS AND ENDS, AND SAY MY GLORY WAS I HAD SUCH FRIENDS. – WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT WOULD A FOOTBALL PLAYER SAY AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY KICKS THE BALL? "NO PUNT INTENDED."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PIN LANE BALL ALLEY SPARE SCORE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BIKINI, INDIANA, ABIDED, DIANE, ENABLING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CRABBIEST CHAMELEONS BEAK MARSEILLES DISUNITY DERMAL SHINIEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Saving family memories

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/23/2022 - USA TODAY