Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TINGE EXILE PURITY JOSTLE
Answer: The owner of the small retail shop was worried about what was being built – NEXT “STORE”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Hollywood is wonderful. Anyone who doesn’t like it is either crazy or sober.” – Raymond Chandler
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
HOME ISN'T WHERE YOU'RE FROM; IT’S WHERE YOU FIND LIGHT WHEN ALL GROWS DARK. – PIERCE BROWN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FOR THE WITCHES’ BIG POTLUCK EVENT, I’M PRESUMING EVERYBODY WILL BE EATING COVEN-BAKED FOOD.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHAD CANADA CAMBODIA CAMEROON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SIGNING, GINGER, REGISTER, RESIN, NIRVANA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FINISHED
LAUNCHED
CALLING
SKIPPED
ANSWERS
RAISING
CAPTURED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Moving people every day
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/29/2023 - USA TODAY