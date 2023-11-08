Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MUDDY TIZZY ACTUAL ORNERY

Answer: You can look to the east to see the sun rise and to the west to see it set − DAY IN AND DAY OUT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I really love pets. They're like children. They know if you really love them or not. You can't fool them." − Donna Douglas

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU WANT PEACE, YOU DON'T TALK TO YOUR FRIENDS. YOU TALK TO YOUR ENEMIES. − DESMOND TUTU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN SOMEBODY STERNLY SCOLDS YOU BUT THEN IMMEDIATELY COMMENDS YOU, IS THAT BERATE-AND-SWITCH?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FIG DATE PLUM LIME PEACH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PIECE, EXPEL, LOITERER, RESET, TENSED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

QUESTIONS ZANY MUFFLER VACANCY SHUCKING IMPROBABLE JOURNALISTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Tough players

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/08/2023 - USA TODAY