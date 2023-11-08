Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MUDDY TIZZY ACTUAL ORNERY
Answer: You can look to the east to see the sun rise and to the west to see it set − DAY IN AND DAY OUT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I really love pets. They're like children. They know if you really love them or not. You can't fool them." − Donna Douglas
Cryptoquote
IF YOU WANT PEACE, YOU DON'T TALK TO YOUR FRIENDS. YOU TALK TO YOUR ENEMIES. − DESMOND TUTU
Cryptoquip
WHEN SOMEBODY STERNLY SCOLDS YOU BUT THEN IMMEDIATELY COMMENDS YOU, IS THAT BERATE-AND-SWITCH?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FIG DATE PLUM LIME PEACH
Lexigo
PIECE, EXPEL, LOITERER, RESET, TENSED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
QUESTIONS
ZANY
MUFFLER
VACANCY
SHUCKING
IMPROBABLE
JOURNALISTS
Find the Words
Tough players
Kubok
