Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: OZONE DRIFT SWAMPY UNTOLD
Answer: They kept their distance from the grumpy hen because she was - IN A "FOWL" MOOD
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"My most important piece of advice: ... When you write, try to leave out all the parts readers skip." − Elmore Leonard
Cryptoquote
THERE IS ALWAYS LIGHT. IF ONLY WE'RE BRAVE ENOUGH TO SEE IT. IF ONLY WE'RE BRAVE ENOUGH TO BE IT. − AMANDA GORMAN
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD YOU CALL A VERY DULL STORY THAT GOES ON FOR FAR TOO LONG? AN OVERDRAWN ACCOUNT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FUR PAW TAIL PURR MEOW CALICO
Lexigo
BUSES, SUBTLE, ELEVATE, EMBER, REBUFF
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
EYELASHES
EFFECTIVE
GIANT
REPELLENT
TOTAL
DOLED
MCEWAN
Find the Words
Wagner or Beethoven?
Kubok
