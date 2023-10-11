Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

Los Angeles Times crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OZONE DRIFT SWAMPY UNTOLD

Answer: They kept their distance from the grumpy hen because she was - IN A "FOWL" MOOD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"My most important piece of advice: ... When you write, try to leave out all the parts readers skip." − Elmore Leonard

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS ALWAYS LIGHT. IF ONLY WE'RE BRAVE ENOUGH TO SEE IT. IF ONLY WE'RE BRAVE ENOUGH TO BE IT. − AMANDA GORMAN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD YOU CALL A VERY DULL STORY THAT GOES ON FOR FAR TOO LONG? AN OVERDRAWN ACCOUNT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FUR PAW TAIL PURR MEOW CALICO

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BUSES, SUBTLE, ELEVATE, EMBER, REBUFF

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

EYELASHES EFFECTIVE GIANT REPELLENT TOTAL DOLED MCEWAN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Wagner or Beethoven?

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

