Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WIPER SNACK FIXATE VISUAL
Answer: The distance between NYC and Tokyo in an airplane is 6,739 miles − AS THE "CREW" FLIES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What is the use of a house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on?" − Henry David Thoreau
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MEMORY IS A COMPLICATED THING, A RELATIVE TO TRUTH, BUT NOT ITS TWIN. − BARBARA KINGSOLVER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD ONE CALL A BUNCH OF SUPER-HOT PEPPERS BEING COOKED IN A SKILLET? A PAINFUL PANFUL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE TWO SIX TEN THREE FIFTY TWENTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TEETH, HAITI, INITIATED, DETESTS, STABLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PLAINS
ELMORE
MILESTONES
TREASURERS
COMMENDING
MOOD
OVERLORDS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Green oxygen factories
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
