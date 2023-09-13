Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 13
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KNELT CRUMB VOYAGE LIZARD
Answer: Should he switch back to his favorite ’80s hairstyle? He was going to “MULLET” OVER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I'd rather be a kid with paper planes than be a man and play with a woman's heart.” – Irish singer Niall Horan
Cryptoquote
THE HISTORY OF LIFE ON EARTH IS MOSTLY AN OCEAN HISTORY. … THE OCEAN REALLY IS WHERE THE ACTION IS. – SYLVIA EARLE
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD YOU CALL SONGBIRDS ADHERING TO QUAINTLY OLD-FASHIONED BELIEFS? SQUARE FINCHES.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OSLO RIGA BERN LISBON DUBLIN
Lexigo
IRISH, HIRED, DISEASES, SERIES, SLENDER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CENTRAL
TRAIL
PRODUCTION
ELONGATED
PARR
CRAVINGS
COTTAGE
Find the Words
World famous landmark
Kubok
