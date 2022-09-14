Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: NEWLY METAL SKINNY AUTHOR

Answer: The Australian marsupial family was all together and enjoying some – "KOALA-TY" TIME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If you had a son, it would be a great thing to have him grow up to be just like Gil Hodges." – Pee Wee Reese

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

LIFE IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE STRANGER THAN FICTION, BECAUSE FICTION HAS TO BE CONVINCING, AND LIFE DOESN'T. – NEIL GAIMAN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A CRAFTSWOMAN MAKES A HUGE MESS OF THE BRACELETS SHE'S WORKING ON, SHE BUNGLES BANGLES.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MARS VENUS EARTH NEPTUNE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PAPAYA, APPEAL, LEASE, ELEPHANT, TIMPANI

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

VINTAGE ORAL SWEATY POSTING ENAMEL LASSO DISEMBARKED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

No more unprecedented rain!

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

