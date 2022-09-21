Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 21
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DADDY SKIER POTATO GROUND
Answer: When the auto body shop repaired all the car's dings, he said – GOOD "RID-DENTS"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"A woman watches her body uneasily, as though it were an unreliable ally in the battle for love." – Leonard Cohen
Cryptoquote
IT IS IN YOUR HANDS TO MAKE A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL WHO LIVE IN IT. – NELSON MANDELLA
Cryptoquip
DO YOU REMEMBER THAT PERIOD WHEN EVERYBODY LOVED DROOPY-EARED HOUND DOGS? IT WAS BEAGLEMANIA.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ENDURE EMPIRE ENGINE ENDIVE
Lexigo
AGING, GARAGE, ERROR, RATINGS, SEARED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HENDRIX
ZOOLOGY
THOUGHTFUL
TEST
DEVASTATING
RESERVE
CENSURES
Find the Words
Mobile speed cameras
Kubok
