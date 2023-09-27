Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 27
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SHYLY AROMA INFORM BITTER
Answer: Understanding that there’s a unit of depth equal to six feet is fairly – EASY TO FATHOM
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I'm a vampire, so I have no reflection. Every day, I paste a picture of someone else on the mirror.” – Meat Loaf
Cryptoquote
WHEN THE WHOLE WORLD IS SILENT, EVEN ONE VOICE BECOMES POWERFUL. – MALALA YOUSAFZAI
Cryptoquip
IF A BUNCH OF PEOPLE WERE TALKING ABOUT A SERGEANT, HE WOULD BE THE TOP-KICK OF DISCUSSION.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LAOS IRAQ INDIA ANGOLA FRANCE
Lexigo
CASES, SCOLDED, DENSE, ESCORTS, SCORCH
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LOVEBIRDS
ZITI
FROTHS
PARDONING
DAWSON
VASTNESS
PALS
Find the Words
Healthy activities
Kubok
