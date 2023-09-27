Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 27

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SHYLY AROMA INFORM BITTER

Answer: Understanding that there’s a unit of depth equal to six feet is fairly – EASY TO FATHOM

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“I'm a vampire, so I have no reflection. Every day, I paste a picture of someone else on the mirror.” – Meat Loaf

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN THE WHOLE WORLD IS SILENT, EVEN ONE VOICE BECOMES POWERFUL. – MALALA YOUSAFZAI

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A BUNCH OF PEOPLE WERE TALKING ABOUT A SERGEANT, HE WOULD BE THE TOP-KICK OF DISCUSSION.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LAOS IRAQ INDIA ANGOLA FRANCE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CASES, SCOLDED, DENSE, ESCORTS, SCORCH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LOVEBIRDS ZITI FROTHS PARDONING DAWSON VASTNESS PALS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Healthy activities

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

