Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 6
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LIVID NINJA TANGLE MOTIVE
Answer: Would she be able to keep the secret? There was − NO TELLING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Fear nothing. Do what you want to do, but be educated and intelligent and confident about it." − Idris Elba
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MOTHER NATURE IS NOT A RESOURCE; SHE IS AN HEIRLOOM. − DAVID IPINA
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF FOLKS PLACE THE PERFORMER F "MY WAY" ON A GRADING SCALE, WHAT DO THEY DO? RANK SINATRA.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ALGERIA DENMARK MONGOLIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
VIVID, DIVISIVE, EVIDENT, TRAINER, REVERTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
APARTMENTS
CHAN
LIKE
PROMPTERS
MARINATION
EKED
CRUMPETS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Weekend boat trip
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/06/2023 - USA TODAY