Puzzled by the layout of this house for sale? You’re not alone. Come see why

A house that’s hit the market in scenic Roxbury Crossing, Massachusetts, for $494,000 is turning heads on a popular social media real estate page — but not for the usual reasons.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a rather unique interior layout with a boxy exterior that appears larger on the outside while the inside is only 1,572-square-feet, according to the listing on Zillow.com.

However, there is an abundance of interesting amenities in and around the residence, including:

Views

Two decks

In-unit washer and dryer

Garage space

There is also a garden pond outside, though the listing says it’s possibly broken.

The inside of the home has fans of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights interesting properties for sale, a tad confused.

“How is this only 1,500-square-feet?!? It looks much larger,” one person observed.

“I think I’d need to see a floorplan to understand the layout and relationship to other units,” another noted.

“This house is perfect for someone who loves having extra corners in their home,” someone joked.

“I’ve never had more empathy for movers and furniture delivery guys in my life,” one person said.

“Did they use all the colors from the home depot reject table?” another asked.

“I have so many questions. Starting with…why? Just why?” someone commented.

“Good god, man,” one person tweeted.

“What In the Sims build challenge is this?” another asked.

Roxbury Crossing is about 5 miles southwest of Boston.

