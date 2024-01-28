Puzzling for a good cause, hiking on the AT, book bargains: It's this week's NXT Best!

Are you good at jigsaw puzzles? Wondering about AI? Love books? Ready to sample some local food and drink? Check out what's happening in this week's NXT Best!

Naturalist and Institute educator, Beth Skroban will lead a family hike along part of the Appalachian Trail on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Winter Family Hike on the Appalachian Trail

Sunday, Jan. 28 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Meeting location sent after registration.

First in a series of four Appalachian Trail hikes on the last Sunday of each month through April. Led by an Institute naturalist. For families with children ages 10 and older. Part of The Institute's Naturalist Discovery Series. Free. Registration required. Go to www.natureandcultureinstitute.org, email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

Puzzle Derby

Sunday, Jan. 28 - 1 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Teams of four will go head-to-head to see who can complete a 500-piece puzzle first. If puzzles are not completed when the 3-hour time limit has run out, the number of pieces left will determine ranking. Teams must check in at The Maryland Theatre Lobby. $100 per team of four. Proceeds benefit Landon’s Project, a community initiative to support children with autism in Washington County. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/puzzle-derby or call 301-790-2000.

Restoring the Balance Between AI and Humanity: Can We Work in Harmony?

Monday, Jan. 29 - 6:30 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education auditorium

Shepherd University

213 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Art Murray Ph.D., president of Applied Knowledge Sciences Inc., will explore the questions raised and issues presented when human and machine intelligence intersect. Part of Shepherd University’s President’s Lecture Series. Admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.shepherd.edu/president/presidents-lecture-series.

Groundhog Day

Friday, Feb. 2 - 5 to 9 p.m. (snow date is Friday, Feb. 16)

Agricultural Education Center Multipurpose Room

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

For ages 21 and older. Local products from farms, wineries, distilleries, breweries and food trucks. Live music by the Cramer Brothers and Tim Haines. Hosted by the Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development. $20 admission, provides a beverage and food tasting from every vendor and the opportunity to purchase local food and products. Go to https://wcmd.info/ghd24, email lhart@washco-md.net or call 301-573-7039.

Evergreen — A Tribute to the Music of Barbra Streisand

Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3 - 6 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse

44 N. Potomac St. rear

Hagerstown

Six professional vocalists perform many of Barbra's greatest hits. $65 adults, $59 military and first responders, $55 ages 5 to 12. Ticket price includes dinner and show. Go to https://washingtoncountyplayhouse.com/ or call 301-739-7469.

The New York Bee Gees will perform Friday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the The Maryland Theatre.

The New York Bee Gees

Friday, Feb. 2 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

A tribute playing all the hits from every decade. $34 to $54. Call 301-790-2000 or go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/bee-gees.

Self-Help

Fridays, Feb. 2 and 9, Saturdays, Feb. 3 and 10 - 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb. 4 and 11 - 2:30 p.m.

Old Opera House Theatre

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Norm Foster comedy. Rated PG-13. A married couple of second-rate theatre actors cast themselves as nationally renowned self-help gurus. $22 adults; $19 military, ages 65 and older, and students ages 18 to 25; $15 ages 18 and younger. Go to https://www.oldoperahouse.org/, email ooh@oldoperahouse.org or call 304-725-4420.

Words of The Prophets: A Tribute to Rush will perform Friday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl.

Words of The Prophets: A Tribute to Rush

Friday, Feb. 2 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Baltimore-based Rush tribute band. $20 general admission. Go to liveathubcityvinyl, email Info@HubCityVinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

Naked Eye

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Classic rock. Call 240-203-8183.

Week-Long Book Sale

Saturday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 10 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Booksavers of Maryland

13625 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hagerstown

Used books: Classic novels, kids' books, paperbacks, thrillers, biographies, religious fiction, local history and more. Sold by the pound. Funds raised benefit mission and education programs worldwide. Go to booksavers.org or call 301-665-1525.

Printmaking Demo

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in City Park)

Hagerstown

Printmaking expo with Penn’s Woods Printmakers. Complements the exhibition of Picasso’s prints. Some of the region’s best-known printmakers discuss and demonstrate a variety of printmaking techniques and tools in the atrium. Try printmaking yourself. Free. For more information, call 301-739-5727 or go to https://wcmfa.org/.

High Noon: A Southern Rock Tribute band will perform Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl.

High Noon: A Southern Rock Tribute

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

70's classic hits of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Outlaws, 38 Special and more. $25 standing general admission, $30 seated general admission. Go to liveathubcityvinyl, email Info@HubCityVinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

