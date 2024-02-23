Pv ag teacher honored

Feb. 23—ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The efforts of a beloved agriculture teacher at Pymatuning Valley High School were honored during a surprise assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Tom Mazzaro was honored with the Golden Owl Award for his working helping more than 100 students in the Future Farmers of America program.

The award is a cooperative venture between the Ohio Farm Bureau, the Ohio Future Farmers of America, Nationwide Insurance, Ag Credit, and Farm Credit Mid-America.

Representatives of the five organizations participated in the ceremony. The award was created to honor agricultural teachers throughout the state.

Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Mark Mollohan said it took a lot of hard work to keep the award a surprise. He said he thought about telling some of the students, but decided against it.

"I don't think you could have kept a secret," he said to the students.

Mazzaro, an agriculture teacher since 2016, has been coordinating students' efforts. He is also working on plans for an on-site barn and farm education center.

Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison said the program will be funded by grants, not local money. He said the project would cost about $4 million and include a barn, a classroom, a lab and other amenities.

"Normally I am not at a loss for words," Mazzaro said after receiving the award.

He said he deeply appreciates the support from the staff and the students that make it all possible.

"I do it for the students, not myself," he said.

Rebecca Waldo, Ashtabula County Farm Bureau President, said Mazzaro has done a great job.

The Pymatuning Valley chapter of the Future Farmers of America gets $1,500 for their program.

Mazzaro is one of 10 teachers who may end up with the state-wide Golden Owl Award, which would include $5,000 coming back to the program.

The final 10 were chosen from 484 nominations of 133 teachers, Waldo said during her presentation.

The state-wide winner will be announced in May at the Future Farmers of America state meeting.