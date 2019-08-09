PVA TePla AG (ETR:TPE): What Does The Future Look Like?

In March 2019, PVA TePla AG (ETR:TPE) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem extremely confident, as a 66% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, similar to the range of average earnings growth for the past five years of 68% per year. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €6.0m, we should see this growing to €9.9m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around PVA TePla's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will PVA TePla perform in the near future?

The view from 6 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of TPE's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, TPE's earnings should reach €14m, from current levels of €6.0m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 15%. EPS reaches €0.72 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.27 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 6.2%, which is expected to expand to 8.6% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For PVA TePla, I've compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

