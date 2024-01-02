PVDFest vendors get payout for festival losses during heavy rains. What to know.

PVDFest vendors washed out by heavy rains at last year's festival will receive a payout for lost merchandise and dismal sales.

Now, about four months after the festival's conclusion, 118 merchants who participated are being offered $500 each through FirstWorks, according to Mayor Brett Smiley's spokesman, Josh Estrella. He said Rhode Island Commerce is providing half of that money and the city will supply the remainder.

"In recognition of the important role artists and craft vendors play in our local economy, the city collaborated with Rhode Island Commerce to provide payments to help offset losses that may have incurred due to the prolonged rainfall on Sunday, September 10," Estrella said.

Vendors are being directed to an online form to apply for the money.

PVDFest art markets were flooded on Sept. 10, 2023 on South Water Street. The event was canceled by 3:30 p.m.

Haus of Codec, which operates art markets and provides housing for young adults experiencing homelessness, sent an email to vendors on New Year's Eve alerting them to the funds.

"We have been working with the city to secure these funds for you and although they are coming to you very late – late is always better than never," the email read.

Haus of Codec, which organized some merchants at the festival, did not reply to a request for further information by this publication's deadline.

Pedestrians cross the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge during the 2023 PVDFest.

Artisan recalls 'super-chaotic' day as downpour hit

Zoë Barbano Grinder, a textile designer who makes a variety of items like patchwork sweatshirts, garlands and pillows, said she made only $200 on the one day she set up at the festival. It was Sunday, Sept. 10, the final day of the three-day event, when heavy rain descended on the city.

"Everything was super chaotic with the rain coming down," she said. "I lost two sets of pillows."

Barbano Grinder, who paid a small fee to Haus of Codec to participate in the festival, said she was one of the lucky ones. Some merchants didn't make a penny, she said. And for her it was still a loss, as she relies on those sales to get through to the holidays, typically making $1,000 in a matter of hours.

In the time leading up to the event, as news broke of Smiley's changes to the beloved festival, Barbano Grinder felt worry set in.

"There was so much anxiety that I had … about whether the location change would be good, the day change, the restrictions on alcohol," she said.

Smiley had moved the festival from downtown to alongside the Providence River, and decided to ban open containers of alcohol. Overall, images of the festival showed lackluster turnout, even after Smiley eased up on a ban on block parties.

Operators of food trucks suffered, too, reporting hundreds of dollars in losses, and heaps of unused food.

