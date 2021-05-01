PwC to Manage Affairs of Bridging Finance Amid Investigation

Ilya Banares
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An Ontario court has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to manage the affairs of Bridging Finance Inc., one of Canada’s largest private lenders, pending a regulatory investigation.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice made the ruling late Friday evening after the Ontario Securities Commission “sought the appointment of a receiver and manager to ensure BFI’s affairs are managed in the best interests of unit holders while OSC staff conduct an investigation into the business activities of BFI and certain of its directors and officers,” according to a statement.

The provincial agency, which regulates Ontario’s capital markets, issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds. The commission also suspended Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.

The Toronto-based company, which has C$1.8 billion ($1.5 billion) in assets under management, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.

Sharpe didn’t immediately reply to request for comment.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 ends at new record on stellar tech earnings, surge in U.S. economic growth

    Stocks recorded modest gains on Thursday after a round of upbeat earnings reports from tech heavyweights, but saw some turbulence midday as Treasury yields rose and investors questioned how much good news was priced into the market.

  • Canadian Pacific files objection with U.S. regulator over Canadian National's bid for Kansas City rail

    Last week, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) granted waiver to CP's $25 billion agreed bid for Kansas City Southern, which means the deal would not be subjected to the tougher railroad merger rules the regulator put in place in 2001. CP and larger rival Canadian National (CN) are in race to take over U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern (KCS), which would create the first direct railway linking Canada, U.S. and Mexico.

  • Key piece of Biden's $1.8T families plan expires after 2025

    President Joe Biden couldn’t get everything he wanted into his own $1.8 trillion families plan. Biden is embracing a dramatic shift from four decades of politics in which presidents from both parties focused more on containing government than expanding it. “This is a very expensive policy, probably another $500 billion-plus to extend this for the rest of the decade,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

  • Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer on the Power of a Unified Payment Platform – Highlights and Full Video Interview

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks IPO Edge recently hosted a fireside chat with Nuvei Corp. Chair and CEO Philip Fayer to discuss his plans for the newly-listed public company, which he founded in 2003. Nuvei, which shattered records as Canada’s largest-ever tech IPO last year, operates across omni-channel, ecommerce, and iGaming – providing a […]

  • Every type of grill we can think of is on sale at BBQ Guys right now

    Get every type of grill heavily discounted at BBQ Guys for the brand's Spring Black Friday sale—find out more.

  • Colombia ups deployment of security forces to Cali amid violence

    Colombia has deployed more police and army units to Cali, its third-biggest city, in a bid to end disturbances and vandalism amid protests against a controversial tax reform, the defense minister said on Friday. Unions called strikes on Wednesday in Colombia's main cities to demand the government of President Ivan Duque withdraw the reform, which it presented to congress earlier this month as it tries to increase tax income. The most serious riots and vandalism took place on Wednesday and Thursday in Cali, capital of Colombia's Valle del Cauca province, with banks and government offices attacked, among other incidents.

  • Tether Releases Consolidated Reserves Report, Backing $50B in Assets

    Popular stable coin company Tether has released its consolidated reserves report, backing all USDT.

  • Exxon Set to Lock Out Union Employees at Texas Oil Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is poised to lock out union workers at its Beaumont refinery in Texas at 10am Saturday with the oil giant and the United Steelworkers failing to reach an agreement on a new labor contract by late Friday.The oil giant rejected union counteroffers to its contract proposal made earlier this month. The union continues to work on alternative proposals and wants to keep bargaining and its members working while negotiations continue, a person familiar with the discussions said Friday. In the event of a lockout, the union will picket Exxon with signs declaring the lockout is illegal rather than call a strike.During a lockout, companies typically bring in temporary workers to operate facilities. Exxon has already advertised for workers to replace union members starting Saturday.“Our lockout decision is a result of the Union not accepting the company’s contract proposals and the risk of a strike,” plant manager Rozena Dendy said on Exxon’s website Friday afternoon. “It is vital to the safety of our community that we control this timeline to allow our qualified and highly skilled team to assume safe control of our operations.”United Steelworkers Local 13-243’s six-year work agreement with Exxon expired Feb. 1 without a new collective bargaining agreement in place for the Beaumont refinery and blending and packaging plant. The union contends Exxon’s offer would enact major changes in the existing contract that impact members’ safety, security and seniority.Exxon told union representatives Thursday that the union’s latest offer “still includes items that significantly increase costs to the company and that we have consistently expressed cannot be accepted over the last 108 days of bargaining. To be clear, a ratified contract would still avoid any work stoppage.”The USW and Exxon provided 75-day notices to each other Feb. 15 as required before a lockout or a strike. Exxon has already rejected the union’s offer of a one-year extension and said it would lock out workers if they didn’t agree to the company’s current proposal.Exxon Beaumont union workers have never been locked out. The facility was also not included in a 2015 strike called by the International Union for 12 U.S. refineries and three other plants.The Beaumont refinery can process 359,000 barrels a day of crude.(Updates status of negotiations in lead and second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Tribe welcomes cancellation of Burning Man festival: ‘It’s a sigh of relief’

    Tens of thousands usually drive through reservation to reach the festival at Black Rock Desert

  • With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

    Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Kenyan president lifts COVID-19 lockdown imposed last month

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday lifted the COVID-19 lockdown he imposed last month, allowing for a reopening of bars and restaurants, religious services and schools as the rate of infections eases. Curbs on travel in the capital Nairobi and four surrounding counties would be lifted, schools will be allowed to reopen following an Education Ministry calendar. Religious services will resume with some restrictions.

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter, it is extending its mission.

  • US and Nato start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan

    The move will bring to an end the US' longest war but prompted a new warning from the Taliban.

  • Panthers NFL draft live updates: Carolina takes Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State

    The Panthers enter Day 3 of the NFL draft with five picks in the final four rounds.

  • Two more Clemson offensive players taken in 2021 NFL Draft

    He blocked for a future No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. Now he’ll block for a former No. 1 pick on the pro level.