PwC Thinks India will Outperform the U.K.’s Economy: Here’s what the ‘Big Four’ Firm and the ‘GDP’ Indicator get Wrong

By CCN.com: A publication by accounting firm PwC has placed India on track for a 7.6 percent growth in 2019, setting a path for the country to surpass both the U.K. and France in terms of economy.

But ask any economist, and they would point towards why the coveted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - which most people and companies take at face value - figure is an inaccurate tool for assessing data.

The crowds love it though. A lack of public understanding for intricate economic terms means “trusted” companies regularly release optimistic outtakes and predictions, the government cites and publicizes them, and citizens continue to hustle through everyday life believing that change is coming.

Claims Without Substance

PwC talks about India’s enormous population and “favorable” demographics as significant factors leading the economy to eclipse the U.K. this year. The firm cites a World Bank report to validate its claims, stating India’s $2.59 trillion economy is just $25 billion lesser than the U.K.’s $2.62 trillion figure.

