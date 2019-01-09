Is PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2003 Kees Weel was appointed CEO of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Kees Weel’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that PWR Holdings Limited is worth AU$309m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$621k. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$350k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from AU$141m to AU$564m, we found the median CEO compensation was AU$779k.

So Kees Weel receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at PWR Holdings, below.

ASX:PWH CEO Compensation January 9th 19

Is PWR Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, PWR Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 4.7% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.8%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I’d say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing.

Has PWR Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 27% over three years, PWR Holdings Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Kees Weel is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Remuneration for Kees Weel is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We see room for improved growth, as well as fairly unremarkable returns over the last three years. While there is room for improvement, we haven't seen evidence to suggest the pay is too generous.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

