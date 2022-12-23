PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) insider upped their holding by 0.2% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in PYC Therapeutics Limited's (ASX:PYC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PYC Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chair of the Board Alan Tribe for AU$103k worth of shares, at about AU$0.061 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.06. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Alan Tribe.

Alan Tribe bought 2.18m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.061. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PYC Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that PYC Therapeutics insiders own 50% of the company, worth about AU$96m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PYC Therapeutics Insiders?

The fact that there have been no PYC Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like PYC Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that PYC Therapeutics has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

