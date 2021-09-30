The pyrocumulus.
With just over a month to go before the start of COP26, the climate conference in Glasgow, we explain the pyrocumulus phenomenon in a videographic. VIDEOGRAPHIC
The disruption in the water can be dangerous for beachgoers.
A man in Florida may have revolutionized the way we capture alligators. He used a trash bin.
With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.
One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit. Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air.
Climate change raises unavoidable questions about where it makes sense to live in the United States.
Earthworms are being spotted in places they've never been seen before and are inching closer and closer to new ground. This has caught the attention of climate scientists who say the invasive invertebrates are slowly depleting terrestrial carbon stocks in the boreal forest.
California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon
The 20th tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday and is forecast to quickly turn into Hurricane Victor.
The Joro spider, an invasive species known for spinning gold-colored webs, has spread throughout Georgia and in parts of South Carolina.
Bogus Basin, the Trinity Mountains, Tamarack Resort and the McCall area received some early snow.
A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that required local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.
Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted to find these 23. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared extinct.
U.S. regulators on Tuesday banned swimming with Hawaii's spinner dolphins to protect the nocturnal animals from people seeking close encounters with the playful species. Swimming with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii. Several companies offer tours that take swimmers to areas frequented by dolphins with the aim of giving them an opportunity to get in the water with the animals.
Tranquil images of the Pacific Ocean taken by a drone show that California's kelp forests may be making a comeback after years of depletion, bringing good news in the fight against climate change. Kelp, which reduces global warming by soaking up carbon dioxide from the air via photosynthesis, has died off dramatically along Northern California's coast, with one study calculating a loss of more than 95% since 2013 due to rising sea temperatures and disease. But a team from environmental group Nature Conservancy has spotted signs of a partial recovery of kelp forests during surveys off the coast of Mendocino and Sonoma counties by drone.
After a brief respite from heat, SoCal temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees and meet gusty winds, elevating fire risk.
Officials in Thailand issued fresh warnings Tuesday about flooding caused by seasonal monsoon rains, after at least seven deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm that struck over the weekend. The capital, Bangkok, is among the areas issued warnings, and some businesses began piling sandbags in front of their entrances. Bangkok Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said on his Facebook page that heavy rain is predicted across the country until Thursday.
There are less than 200 left in the wild.
More heavy rain will accompany the next strong system in B.C., with warnings in effect for powerful winds that are expected.
Firefighters have struggled for weeks with the twin blazes, which are burning in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park.
Bangkok and other areas of central Thailand received new warnings of possible major flooding, even as disaster relief authorities said Wednesday the threat had eased in 13 of 30 provinces elsewhere that were lashed by seasonal monsoon rains. Seven people have died and two are missing since the weekend from flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Dianmu, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigations said. Bangkok has had no major flooding yet, but many rural areas have been severely affected.