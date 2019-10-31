Is Pyrolyx (FRA:S26A) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Pyrolyx AG (FRA:S26A) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Pyrolyx's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Pyrolyx had €44.8m of debt, up from €32.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had €6.30m in cash, and so its net debt is €38.4m.

How Healthy Is Pyrolyx's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pyrolyx had liabilities of €14.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €45.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €6.30m and €171.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €53.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €50.0m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Pyrolyx's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Pyrolyx reported revenue of €2.2m, which is a gain of 171%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Pyrolyx still had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping €7.6m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through €20m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Pyrolyx's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.