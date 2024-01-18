Python Q&A series asks if cold weather in Florida is a python's friend or foe?

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and the News-Press have partnered with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida for a series of Burmese Python Q&As that we will publish throughout 2024. Ian Bartoszek, the Conservancy's Environmental Science Coordinator, is our go-to expert to help us understand these massive beasts better.

Q. Does the cold affect pythons at all? Does it ever get cold enough in Florida to affect them?

BARTOSZEK: In their native range Burmese pythons are subtropical reptiles and are cold sensitive animals. Freezing temperatures can be lethal to pythons. Conservancy biologists have observed pythons using gopher tortoise and armadillo burrows to seek refuge from cold events.

Kaylee Stillwaggon of Vero Beach found a 12-foot long male python at T.M Goodwin WMA while hunting alligators Oct. 30, 2023.

Have a python question for Ian?

What question do you have about pythons in Southwest Florida? Email mbickel@gannett.com and we will put your question in front of Ian Bartoszek.

More python coverage from the News-Press, Naples Daily News

Q&A: Get to know Burmese Pythons: Q&A to help you better understand invasive Florida snake

Heading north?: Invasive pythons in Florida: Just how far can these snakes slither up north?

Behind the scenes: Invasive pythons in Florida: Just how far can these snakes slither up north?

Famous hunter: 'My office is the Everglades': Florida woman gave up real estate job to hunt Burmese pythons

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Is cold weather in Florida a threat to a python?