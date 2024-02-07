Python Q&A series: Can a Burmese python be kept as a pet in Florida?

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and the News-Press have partnered with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida for a series of Burmese Python Q&As that we will publish throughout 2024. Ian Bartoszek, the Conservancy's Environmental Science Coordinator, is our go-to expert to help us understand these massive beasts better.

Q. Can Burmese pythons be kept as pets in Florida?

BARTOSZKEK: It is currently prohibited for Burmese pythons to be kept as pets in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website on Feb. 25, 2021 the FWC added 16 high-risk nonnative reptiles to Florida’s Prohibited list. The Burmese python is on the list.

This record breaking Burmese python was captured by a biologists from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The female snake measured nearly 18 feet in length and weighed 215 pounds and is the largest snake python captured in Florida. It was captured through the Conservancy's research program, which uses radio transmitters implanted in male "scout" snakes. Scout snakes lead biologists to breeding aggregations and large, reproductive females, allowing researchers to remove them from the wild.

Possession of these species by eligible entities is now limited to the purposes of research, educational exhibition, control or eradication, and for qualifying commercial use sales (green iguanas and tegus only) and pet owners (green iguanas and tegus only).

Persons or businesses in possession of the newly listed Prohibited reptiles for commercial sale use had until July 28, 2021 to liquidate their inventory in Florida.

Have a python question for Ian?

What question do you have about pythons in Southwest Florida?

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Can a burmese python be kept as a pet in florida