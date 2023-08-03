Pythons abandoned in Northampton to be rehomed

Royal pythons grow up to 1.5m (5ft) in length

Two snakes that were abandoned in white sacks on a street are to be rehomed.

The royal pythons were found by staff outside Rhodes Veterinary Surgery in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, earlier this week.

Local charity Animals In Need was called to retrieve the reptiles and both have since been safely stored in a vivarium.

Rescuers have named the young pythons Diablo and Eden and said they would be rehomed in the near future.

Animals In Need said the pythons were "in wonderful condition"

Royal pythons are a popular breed to keep as pets and can live for up to 30 years.

Animals In Need said it had received many snakes in the past, usually handed in by owners.

Speaking about the latest incident, the charity said: "Sadly animal abandonment cases are rising drastically because people simply cannot afford to keep their companion animals any longer."

