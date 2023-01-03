PYX Resources "looking forward to continuing" with current plans in 2023"

London, UK --News Direct-- PYX Resources Ltd

PYX Resources Ltd (LSE:PYX, NSX:PYX) chief executive Oliver Hasler speaks to Proactive about how the company performed during 2022, before looking ahead to the new year. Hasler says that PYX Resources is expecting "an increase in revenue of 70%" and describes it as "a very good year for the mineral sands business."

