PYXERA Global Webinar Seeks to Disrupt International Development's Legacy of Injustice

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ Fadzi Whande and KAUR Strategies’ Indira Ahluwalia join Aug. 26 event inspiring individuals to recognize ingrained racism and help eradicate it

WASHINGTON, August 23, 2021 /3BL Media/ - In the fifth instalment of the “Rhetoric to Action” webinar series, PYXERA Global will host a conversation to help individuals working with the organization – particularly representatives from corporations – to understand their role in international development, how to identify the racism that pervades the sector due to its colonial roots, and what they can do to stem the continuation of such inequality.

The webinar, which comes just days after the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition on Aug. 23, will feature Fadzi Whande, Senior Diversity & Inclusion Adviser, Executive Direction and Management, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Indira Ahluwalia, Founder and President, KAUR Strategies LLC. PYXERA Global’s VP of Program Innovation, Renay Loper, will host the candid conversation. Viewers can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416297236713/WN_lp5VCib2RHWtAkR0xCsmdg.

“We are at a critical period to change course and transform the beliefs that have perpetuated inequities around the world,” said Loper. “We must shift the international development sector from one that imposes its preconceived responses on communities to one that listens to those communities, understands their needs and works alongside them to respond to their challenges, and preserve their heritage.”

“The events of the last 18 months have shown that systemic racism runs deep, and is prevalent across all sectors – including international development,” said Whande. “With this realization, diversity and inclusion cannot be the token agenda item. If inclusive systems are the benchmark for progress then it’s imperative that we challenge and change mindsets, narratives, and behaviors that are holding back change. We are all responsible. The conversation is about our personal responsibility.”

During the webinar, the panelists will discuss:

Findings from the recently released United Nations Office of Human Rights Report on Racial Justice and Equality that focuses on the promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and of people of African descent.

Political and social structures that form the foundations of racism in international development globally, and how to recognize and name their various manifestations today.

Intent versus impact, how racism affects communities and historically marginalized groups in the international development equation, and the systemic accountabilities that must be introduced to enact lasting change.

How corporations can contribute to the disruption of traditional international development for sustainable and equitable impact.

Webinar Details

Racial Justice: Disrupting Beliefs and Changing Systems to Transform International Developmenet

Date: Thursday, Aug. 26

Time: 12:00 - 1:00pm EST

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416297236713/WN_lp5VCib2RHWtAkR0xCsmdg

About the Panelists

Fadzi Whande is a multi-award-winning Global Diversity and Inclusion Strategist and Social Justice Advocate. She has worked across the not for profit, government and business sectors in Africa, Australia, UK and USA. Over the course of her career, she has received numerous awards and accolades including being awarded the 2019 Social Impact Award from the Organisation of African Communities, Western Australian of the Year finalist, Australia Day Ambassador, Australian Human Rights Award finalist and a recipient of the International Racial Equity Leadership Award in the USA.

Indira Ahluwalia is an activist and entrepreneur turned advisor, coach, and author. A senior executive and trusted advisor with over 25 years of experience, Indira has founded, led, and advised organizations and coached leaders to strengthen equanimity, equity, effectiveness, and excellence. Previously, Indira had founded Development and Training Services, Inc. (dTS) to integrate equality, accountability, and sustainability in international development. With work in 90 countries in gender and social inclusion, and monitoring and evaluation, dTS was named the Small Business of the Year by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). In 2015, Indira facilitated the acquisition of dTS by Palladium, and started KAUR Strategies in 2017.

Renay Loper centers people as an impact strategist driven by catalyzing change and leveraging the power of strategic cross-sector partnerships to shift systems that address complex social problems and injustice in communities, globally. At PYXERA Global, she serves on the Leadership Team, drives the development of new business and inclusive programs, co-leads the organization's Antiracist Collective (ARC), and advises corporate clients on their social impact strategies. Prior to joining PYXERA Global, Renay worked at the Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership, where she developed diversity initiatives to enable minority serving universities in the southern region of the U.S. to develop their Japan-related programming.

About the Rhetoric to Action Webinar Series

Rhetoric to Action: Dismantling Structural Racism through Tri-Sector Approaches brings together leaders from across sectors to have candid, and sometimes difficult, conversations, with the aim of providing information and resources to help leaders take meaningful actions toward dismantling structural racism and ending social injustices. Many corporations have issued statements on their promise to move the needle on racial justice, and we want to help them to deliver on their commitments.

This latest Rhetoric to Action webinar focuses on the private sector as part of PYXERA Global’s tri-sector approach. It follows four previous conversations that have focused on the social and public sectors:

Rhetoric to Action: How Corporations Can Dismantle Structural Racism Marcus Allen, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, discussed what companies should know and do toward dismantling structural racism from a trusted community leader’s perspective. Watch the webinar.

Global Perspectives Part I: Building Inclusive Approaches to Racial Equity and Social Justice Beyond the United States Dr. Ambily Banerjee, Director, GSK, Rebecca Stevens, Head, Global Health Partnerships, Novartis, and Bruno Honorio, Researcher and Content Analyst, Social Listening, QuintoAndar explore how other countries learn from the United States and what multinational corporations can do to scale their efforts, impacting marginalized communities on a global scale. Watch the webinar.

Global Perspectives Part II The guests returned to explore what social injustices have occurred in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Brazil since the first conversation, what governments should consider by way of policy, as well as what individuals can do to affect change. Watch the webinar.

Commitments in Action: Delivering on Statements Toward Achieving Racial Justice. 3M’s Garfield Bowen, Director of Social Justice Strategy & Initiatives and Scott Morris, Strategist for Diversity & Inclusion, along with Dr. Robin Coger, Dean of the College of Engineering, and Dr. Kevin James, Dean of the College of Business and Economics from North Carolina A&T State University (designated as an HBCU – Historically Black College/University) joined Renay Loper to discuss how 3M is bringing its racial and social justice commitments to life through partnerships, and how HBCUs are an integral part of their journey. Watch the webinar.

PYXERA Global leverages the unique strengths of corporations, governments, social sector organizations, educational institutions, and individuals to enhance the abilities of people and communities to solve complex problems and attain mutually beneficial goals. With a quarter century of experience in more than 90 countries, our team is passionate and dedicated to navigating challenges and pinpointing purposeful global engagement opportunities for our clients and partners.

