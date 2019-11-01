Is Pyxus International, Inc.'s (NYSE:PYX) CEO Pay Fair?

J. Sikkel became the CEO of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Pyxus International

How Does J. Sikkel's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Pyxus International, Inc. is worth US$104m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.4m for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$700k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$514k.

Thus we can conclude that J. Sikkel receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Pyxus International, Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Pyxus International has changed over time.

NYSE:PYX CEO Compensation, November 1st 2019 More

Is Pyxus International, Inc. Growing?

Pyxus International, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 54% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 3.9% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Pyxus International, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 21%, Pyxus International, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Pyxus International, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Pyxus International shares (free trial).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Pyxus International, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.