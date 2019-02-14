Is PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for PZ Cussons:

0.10 = UK£84m ÷ (UK£991m – UK£243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

So, PZ Cussons has an ROCE of 10%.

Does PZ Cussons Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that PZ Cussons’s ROCE is fairly close to the Household Products industry average of 11%. Regardless of where PZ Cussons sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for PZ Cussons.

Do PZ Cussons’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

PZ Cussons has total assets of UK£991m and current liabilities of UK£243m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On PZ Cussons’s ROCE

With that in mind, PZ Cussons’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than PZ Cussons. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

