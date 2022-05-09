Has PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

PZ Cussons' (LON:PZC) stock is up by 7.2% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study PZ Cussons' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for PZ Cussons

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PZ Cussons is:

9.3% = UK£39m ÷ UK£417m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of PZ Cussons' Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

At first glance, PZ Cussons seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.3%. However, while PZ Cussons has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 21% . We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 1.2% in the same period, we found that PZ Cussons' performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PZC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PZ Cussons Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (implying that 10% of the profits are retained), most of PZ Cussons' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run.

Additionally, PZ Cussons has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 48% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that PZ Cussons has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • India Rupee Falls to Record as Dollar Strength Dents Risk Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee fell to a record low as dollar strength dented demand for riskier assets and foreigners continued to dump the nation’s stocks. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapThe rupee droppe

  • Day Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s ending as fast as it began for retail day traders, whose crowd-sourced daring was the pre-eminent story of pandemic equities.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapNursing losses in 2022 that ar

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? 1 Move to Avoid at All Costs

    The past few months have been rough for the stock market. This type of volatility can be tough to stomach, especially if you have a lot of money tied up in your investments. For one, a drop in stock prices doesn't necessarily mean a crash is looming.

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Delivers Good News

    Nikola just kept a promise. "During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer, in the first quarter press release. "We look forward to scaling production and delivering 300-500 production vehicles to customers this year," he added.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy During the Sell-Off

    Things are even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has seen as much as 24% of its value wiped away since its November closing high. This greater than 20% decline firmly places the Nasdaq in a bear market. Although bear markets can be scary and turbulent, they're historically a great time to put your money to work.

  • 3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Can Outlast a Prolonged Bear Market

    If the answer is yes, then an investor can have the confidence that the company won't be down for the count during lean years. Here's why United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), nVent (NYSE: NVT), and Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) are three dividend stocks that can outlast a prolonged bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Fed is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Peso Is Poised for Deeper Drop as Marcos Jr. Eyes Presidency

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines peso is in danger of extending this year’s decline as uncertainty over the policies of the front-runner in Monday’s presidential election adds to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dolla

  • Warner Bros Discovery: A New Media Powerhouse

    The combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery created a massive media conglomerate

  • Bitcoin plummets in weekend after stock rout, breaching support level to around $34,000

    The largest cryptocurrency by market value isn’t having a good weekend

  • Warren Buffett Says This Is the Best Investment You Can Make

    Often called the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett is considered one of the best investors of all time as he's made billions through his strategic and successful asset purchases. Buffett recently provided some helpful tips on what to invest in right now at the annual shareholder meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, his holding company. At the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's meeting, Buffett urged listeners to invest in themselves, arguing this is the best course of action when inflation is surging.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    First, they have to invest in products, services, and infrastructure to provide useful goods and/or services for customers. Today, there are three household-name tech giants investing billions of dollars in massive projects that could pay off hugely in the future. Revenue was in line with guidance, but operating income declined year over year, as Amazon's costs soared in its e-commerce business.

  • Elon Musk reportedly wants to launch a new Twitter product called 'X' which he projects would have 104 million subscribers by 2028

    According to Musk's Twitter pitch deck obtained by The New York Times, his plans include a mystery product titled "X" slated to debut next year.

  • Here's What We Like About Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...