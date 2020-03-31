Q BioMed Adds to Leadership Team With Global Head of Regulatory Affairs

Initial focus on global rollout of Strontium89

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today the appointment of Geoff Fatzinger as the Global Head of Regulatory Affairs. Geoff will be responsible for providing strategic regulatory oversight to Q BioMed for product development and commercialization. Specifically, he will be focused on developing the global regulatory approval strategy for the commercialization of Q BioMed's lead product, the FDA approved, non-opioid Strontium89 (Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP). He will also contribute strategic regulatory insight and guidance to the Company's portfolio of earlier stage assets.

Geoff brings over 20 years of regulatory expertise, having been directly involved in all phases of product development with a demonstrated record of regulatory and business accomplishments covering the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific with in-depth experience in Japan, China, and Korea. His specialties include global product regulatory strategy development; market assessments; agency interactions; Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Regulatory Economics; extensive global experience in drug and device development; clinical trials, and approvals, including such areas as: biosimilar development and approval; nanotechnology, stem cell and gene therapy products, medical devices; in-licensing and divestitures; and regulatory due diligence.

"We are very happy to have Geoff join the team at Q BioMed. His deep global regulatory expertise and strategic leadership is critical as we reach some important milestones, including our effort to globally commercialize Strontium89 ," said Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin. "We look forward to his contributions and are pleased with the strength we've continued to build in our leadership team."

"Q BioMed is taking on projects which are providing medical benefit to those with byproducts of illnesses which often go overlooked or minimised. Medicine is not about the 'flavour of the month'," said Geoff Fatzinger. "I look forward to helping achieve these goals and bringing medicines to those who need it."

Q BioMed received FDA approval to manufacture and distribute Strontium89 in November, 2019. The Company completed its initial commercial production run and shipment in February and has begun distribution in the US, with distribution to EU and rest of the world expected later in the year.

